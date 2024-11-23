Cortex Begins Ph I/II With Ampalex

Cortex Pharmaceuticals, in collaboration with the US National Institutesof Health, has begun patient enrollment for a Phase I/IIa trial with its ampakine drug Ampalex (CX516), in the treatment for Alzheimer's disease. 16 patients with mild-to-moderate AD will receive oral Ampalex or placebo twice-daily for 12 weeks. In animal studies, Ampalex has been shown to increase neuronal activity in the hippocampus and cerbral cortex.
