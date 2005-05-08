Cortex shares lifted on clinical trial news

US group Cortex Pharmaceuticals saw its stock jump 11.5% to close at $2.52 on May 2, as clinical data revealed that Ampakine-R-CX717, the firm's wakefulness agent, has a dose-related effect in keeping sleep-deprived subjects alert sparked investor enthusiasm. The study found that, unlike the 100mg dose, the 300mg and 1,000mg doses elicited an alerting effect that was observed well into the following morning, the company said, adding that this indicates that the product's alerting properties are dose related.