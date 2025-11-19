Corvas And Pfizer Extend Collaboration On Stroke Drug
US biopharmaceutical company Corvas International has signed a research and option agreement with Pfizer to develop its neutrophil inhibitory factor (NIF) as a treatment for stroke. Pfizer originally entered into an alliance with Corvas to develop NIF in October 1994.
Corvas discovered NIF via its program to evaluate products from natural sources, in this case the hookworm Ancylostoma caninum. Working on the premise that these parasitic worms resided in the host for extended periods of time without eliciting significant cellular responses, Corvas attempted to isolate substances from the worms which were capable of blocking immune functions. NIF was subsequently identified, cloned and expressed by recombinant DNA techniques.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze