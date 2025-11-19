Corvas And Pfizer Extend Collaboration On Stroke Drug

US biopharmaceutical company Corvas International has signed a research and option agreement with Pfizer to develop its neutrophil inhibitory factor (NIF) as a treatment for stroke. Pfizer originally entered into an alliance with Corvas to develop NIF in October 1994.

Corvas discovered NIF via its program to evaluate products from natural sources, in this case the hookworm Ancylostoma caninum. Working on the premise that these parasitic worms resided in the host for extended periods of time without eliciting significant cellular responses, Corvas attempted to isolate substances from the worms which were capable of blocking immune functions. NIF was subsequently identified, cloned and expressed by recombinant DNA techniques.