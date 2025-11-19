Corvas Antithombotic Better Than LMWH

Corvas International's rNAP-5 (recombinant nematode anticoagulation protein) is 1,000 times more potent than low molecular weight heparin in preventing arterial thrombus formation in laboratory rats, according to data presented at the American Heart Association meeting earlier this month. The findings came from a study which assessed the anticoagulation properties of the compound in rat models of arterial thrombosis and compared them to TAP (tick anticoagulant peptide) and Rhone-Poulenc Rorer's LMWH product enoxaparin.

Rats were treated with either TAP or rNAP-5 as an intravenous bolus, or subcutaneously administered with rNAP-5 or enoxaparin, and assessed at 30 and 150 minute timepoints. The data showed that rNAP-5 was over 100 times more effective than TAP in attenuating thrombus formation (rNAP-5 ED50 = 0.0055mg/kg, TAP ED50 = 0.6mg/kg). Furthermore, analysis of rNAP versus enoxaparin data showed the nematode protein to be 1,000 times more potent than the heparin variant (ED50 values at 150 minutes of 0.015mg/kg and 15mg/kg respectively). In addition to the data for arterial thrombosis, findings from an arteriovenous shunt model demonstrated a greater potency for rNAP-5 (ED50 0.01mg/kg) over TAP (ED50 0.13mg/kg).

Significant increases in wound bleeding time for animals on rNAP-5 were noted only at 0.1mg/kg and above, indicating, according to the authors, that efficacious doses in animal models are well below levels that would increase the risk of bleeding from deep surgical wounds. To add credence to this claim, another study which assessed the potential of rNAP-5 in pigs, and which showed comparable antithrombotic results to the rat study, showed increased bleeding time compared to saline control only at the highest doses tested (0.3mg/kg iv).