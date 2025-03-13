Thursday 13 March 2025

Corvas Starts Phase II Of Anticoagulant

9 December 1998

Corvas International has started a Phase II trial of itsproprietary injectable anticoagulant, rNAPc2, for the prevention of deep vein thrombosis and thrombotic complications following orthopedic surgery.

