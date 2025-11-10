Corvert Effective For Arrhythmia, Says Panel

An advisory committee to the US Food and Drug Administration has unanimously recommended the approval of Upjohn's Class III anti-arrhythmic agent, Corvert Injection (ibutilide fumarate), for "the rapid conversion of atrial fibrillation or atrial flutter to normal sinus rhythm."
Arthur Atkinson, corporate vice president for clinical development and medical affairs at Upjohn, noted that "Corvert is a novel agent that may provide a pharmacologic alternative for a difficult management problem. Currently, no medicines are approved to provide rapid pharmacologic conversion of atrial fibrillation and atrial flutter to normal sinus rhythm." The panel heard that Corvert could restore normal rhythm in 50% of cases within one hour of administration.
Unmet Need Alone, atrial fibrillation and flutter are not considered life-threatening, but they can lead to decreased cardiac output, congestive heart failure and low blood pressure in some patients. In addition, atrial fibrillation is a risk factor for embolic stroke. Electrical cardioversion is the primary treatment option for these patients, but this procedure requires anesthesia to minimize patient discomfort. Drugs currently used to treat atrial fibrillation and flutter (eg procainamide) are not rapidly effective, with patients often requiring hospitalization, dose titration and close observation for one to three days.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze