Corvert Effective For Arrhythmia, Says Panel

An advisory committee to the US Food and Drug Administration has unanimously recommended the approval of Upjohn's Class III anti-arrhythmic agent, Corvert Injection (ibutilide fumarate), for "the rapid conversion of atrial fibrillation or atrial flutter to normal sinus rhythm."

Arthur Atkinson, corporate vice president for clinical development and medical affairs at Upjohn, noted that "Corvert is a novel agent that may provide a pharmacologic alternative for a difficult management problem. Currently, no medicines are approved to provide rapid pharmacologic conversion of atrial fibrillation and atrial flutter to normal sinus rhythm." The panel heard that Corvert could restore normal rhythm in 50% of cases within one hour of administration.

Unmet Need Alone, atrial fibrillation and flutter are not considered life-threatening, but they can lead to decreased cardiac output, congestive heart failure and low blood pressure in some patients. In addition, atrial fibrillation is a risk factor for embolic stroke. Electrical cardioversion is the primary treatment option for these patients, but this procedure requires anesthesia to minimize patient discomfort. Drugs currently used to treat atrial fibrillation and flutter (eg procainamide) are not rapidly effective, with patients often requiring hospitalization, dose titration and close observation for one to three days.