Cost Effectiveness Of Drugs: ABPI View

In the UK, the average manufacturers' cost of a prescription drug is now about L8 ($12.24) while a week's stay in a National Health Service hospital costs the taxpayer well over L1,000 ($1,530), according to the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry.

Medicines prescribed by the NHS in 1995 cost just over L4 billion - equivalent to around L0.20 per person a day, and this figure represents about 10% of total NHS expenditure - a level which has remained little changed over the past few years, the ABPI notes. Moreover, pharmaceutical sales per person in the UK are amongst the lowest in the industrialized world, ie under L100 in 1995, compared with near L300 in Japan and L200 in the USA.

The number of medicines prescribed has grown from 511.9 million prescriptions in 1993, to 523.6 million in 1994 and 544.8 million in 1995, or equal to 8.5, 8.9 and 9.3 prescriptions per head of population for the respective years. This number has grown largely as a result of new and better treatments, according to the ABPI, as well as increasing demands from an aging population and the positive efforts to encourage screening and early identification of potential health problems which can be successfully treated with medicines.