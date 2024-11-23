Cost of US FDA Tobacco Regulation

Regulating tobacco will cost the US Food and Drug Administration $3-$5 million and require 30-50 full-time employees in fiscal 1998, the agency says. The final rule, which would regulate cigarettes and smokeless tobacco as devices, is due to take effect August 1997.
