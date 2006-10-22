Counterfeit test strips found in USA

LifeScan, a Johnson & Johnson company and maker of the OneTouch brand of diabetes testing supplies, has identified several incidents of counterfeiting of its OneTouch Ultra and OneTouch (Basic/Profile) Test Strips. These test strips being sold in the USA are intended for use with various models of LifeScan's blood glucose monitors used by people with diabetes to measure their blood glucose.

Performance testing of the counterfeit test strips obtained by LifeScan to date shows erratic test results that do not meet the firm's performance specifications. It is unknown how counterfeit test strips which may be in the marketplace will perform.The company says it cannot ensure the accuracy and reliability of blood glucose test results obtained from test strips it did not manufacture.

Patients should discontinue use of these counterfeit test strips and replace them immediately, says LifeScan and they should also contact their physician to assess potential treatment implications. Use of these counterfeit test strips could result in inaccurate results that may lead to improper treatment. For example, insulin treatment based on inaccurate blood glucose results could result in serious injury or death, the firm warns.