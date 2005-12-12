Court approves GSK's ID Biomed acquisition

Canada's ID Biomedical Corp says that the British Columbia Supreme Court has approved its proposed C$1.7 billion ($1.4 billion) acquisition by UK drug major GlaxoSmithKline, under amended terms to those previously-stated (Marketletter September 19).
Under the approved deal, holders of 2003 warrants will be entitled to receive C$9.20 for each one. Alternatively, such holders may choose to exercise dissent rights and have the court fix their fair value. Although completion of the proposed transaction remains subject to a number of conditions, the Vancouver-headquartered biotechnology firm specializing in vaccines, expects the transaction to be completed prior to the end of 2005.
The acquisition adds to GSK's $300.0 million purchase of US vaccines maker Corixa earlier this year (Marketletter May 9). The UK group's existing vaccines business brings in annual revenues of around L570.0 million ($1.05 billion).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze