Court approves GSK's ID Biomed acquisition

Canada's ID Biomedical Corp says that the British Columbia Supreme Court has approved its proposed C$1.7 billion ($1.4 billion) acquisition by UK drug major GlaxoSmithKline, under amended terms to those previously-stated (Marketletter September 19).

Under the approved deal, holders of 2003 warrants will be entitled to receive C$9.20 for each one. Alternatively, such holders may choose to exercise dissent rights and have the court fix their fair value. Although completion of the proposed transaction remains subject to a number of conditions, the Vancouver-headquartered biotechnology firm specializing in vaccines, expects the transaction to be completed prior to the end of 2005.

The acquisition adds to GSK's $300.0 million purchase of US vaccines maker Corixa earlier this year (Marketletter May 9). The UK group's existing vaccines business brings in annual revenues of around L570.0 million ($1.05 billion).