Court sets new date for Lexapro patent challenge

Forest Laboratories of the USA says that the US District Court for the District of Delaware has rescheduled opening arguments from May 9 to December 5, for the trial related to patent litigation regarding the selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor antidepressant Lexapro (escitalopram).
Forest Laboratories and H Lundbeck A/S of Denmark are plaintiffs, with co-defendants being IVAX Pharmaceuticals, Cipla Ltd and Alphapharm. The reason for the delay is that defendant Alphapharm has alleged that Lundbeck has destroyed relevant evidence. In response the Court will appoint a Special Master to investigate the matter prior to opening arguments. Forest remains confident of the strength of the Lexapro patent.
