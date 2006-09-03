Court sets trial date for Biota vs GSK

The Supreme Court of Victoria, Australia, has set a trial date for the long-running dispute between local firm Biota Holdings and UK-based drug major GlaxoSmithKline over the influenza drug Relenza (zanamivir; Marketletters passim). Justice Whelan ordered the parties to be prepared for the trial, which is to commence on April 1, 2008.
Biota claims that the GSK group breached contractual and fiduciary duties owed to Biota by failing to properly develop, promote and support the world's first broad-spectrum anti-flu drug Relenza, for both seasonal and pandemic stockpiling purposes.
Relenza was an Australian discovery and a global first in a new class of influenza drugs. Biota licensed it to GSK in 1990 in order to bring the drug to world markets. The writ seeks unspecified damages for lost revenues to date, as well as future losses through the life of the product's patents.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze