Court will not review S-P antitrust charges

Schering-Plough was spared from charges of antitrust violations after the Supreme Court refused to reinstate an old case alleging that the US drug major paid generic competitors to stay off the market, according to Reuters.

The Federal Trade Commission sought a review of the Court's ruling last year, when it found that S-P did not act illegally in patent litigation settlements involving K-DUR, its controlled-release potassium chloride supplement (Marketletter March 14, 2005).