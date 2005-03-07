Covalys Biosciences and Cisbio enter collaboration

Switzerland's Covalys Biosciences AG and France-headquartered Cisbio international say they have signed a deal to develop products combining the former's SNAP-tag protein-labeling system with the latter's homogeneous time-resolved fluorescence technology.
Cisbio's HTRF system is a highly-sensitive, robust technology for the detection of molecular interactions of proteins in vitro, used by the pharmaceutical industry for the high-throughput screening stage of drug development. The SNAP-tag is an intelligent self-labeling protein tag which covalently links chemical probes to target proteins without the need for prior purification.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze