Covalys Biosciences and Cisbio enter collaboration

Switzerland's Covalys Biosciences AG and France-headquartered Cisbio international say they have signed a deal to develop products combining the former's SNAP-tag protein-labeling system with the latter's homogeneous time-resolved fluorescence technology.

Cisbio's HTRF system is a highly-sensitive, robust technology for the detection of molecular interactions of proteins in vitro, used by the pharmaceutical industry for the high-throughput screening stage of drug development. The SNAP-tag is an intelligent self-labeling protein tag which covalently links chemical probes to target proteins without the need for prior purification.