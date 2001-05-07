Cozaar for impotence?

Merck & Co says that a small study has shown that treatment with itsangiotensin II receptor antagonist Cozaar (losartan) in men with hypertension and erectile dysfunction can alleviate ED in up to 88% of patients. Carlos Ferrario of Wake Forest University, USA, told Bloomberg that the results of the study support "the theory that angiotensin contributes to sexual dysfunction," possibly by interfering with the proteins or enzymes that play a role in impotence.
