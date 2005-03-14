Cozaar helps burden of AF management

Data from the landmark LIFE study show that Merck & Co's Cozaar (losartan), in a 50mg-100mg daily dosing regimen, significantly lowers the risk of new-onset atrial fibrillation in hypertensive patients with left ventricular hypertrophy when compared to treatment with the conventional beta blocker, atenolol.
The analysis revealed that, of 8,851 patients with sinus rhythm and without AF, at baseline there was a 33% relative risk reduction (p<0.001) in favor of the Cozaar regimen, with 150 patients developing new-onset AF versus with 221 patients taking atenolol. In addition, subjects with new-onset AF had approximately a three times higher risk of fatal or non-fatal stroke and double the risk of cardiovascular morbidity and mortality, the researchers noted.
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