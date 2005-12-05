Cozart's RapiScan adopted by UK Home Office

Oxfordshire, UK-based Cozart, a medical diagnostics company, says that its RapiScan oral-fluid drug testing system will be the exclusive assessment device used by the UK Home Office in its new arrestee program. The system will be in use at 173 police custody suites across England and Wales, and will identify individuals using class A drugs in order that they can be referred for treatment.
Recent Home Office figures illustrate the success of the Drug Interventions Program, specifically the occurrance of drug-related acquisitive crimes, such as shoplifting, car crime and robbery, which fell 12% in the year to April 2005. In addition, it has been calculated that any funds spent on treatment represent a ten-fold saving of criminal justice and health costs.
Chris Hand, managing director of Cozart, commented: "the introduction of testing arrestees, rather than just those charged, substantially increases the use of our technology within the Drug Interventions Program." Dr Hand added that the firm's technology would help to break the link between drug use and crime.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze