Wednesday 19 November 2025

Cozart's RapiScan adopted by UK Home Office

5 December 2005

Oxfordshire, UK-based Cozart, a medical diagnostics company, says that its RapiScan oral-fluid drug testing system will be the exclusive assessment device used by the UK Home Office in its new arrestee program. The system will be in use at 173 police custody suites across England and Wales, and will identify individuals using class A drugs in order that they can be referred for treatment.

Recent Home Office figures illustrate the success of the Drug Interventions Program, specifically the occurrance of drug-related acquisitive crimes, such as shoplifting, car crime and robbery, which fell 12% in the year to April 2005. In addition, it has been calculated that any funds spent on treatment represent a ten-fold saving of criminal justice and health costs.

Chris Hand, managing director of Cozart, commented: "the introduction of testing arrestees, rather than just those charged, substantially increases the use of our technology within the Drug Interventions Program." Dr Hand added that the firm's technology would help to break the link between drug use and crime.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

CSL to invest $1.5 billion in USA to manufacture plasma-derived therapies
Pharmaceutical
CSL to invest $1.5 billion in USA to manufacture plasma-derived therapies
18 November 2025
Biotechnology
FDA approves Epkinly combo for follicular lymphoma indications
18 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Grifols wins pediatric label expansion for THROMBATE III from FDA
18 November 2025
Biotechnology
ABL Bio enters license deal with Lilly
18 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
UK nuclear waste to galvanize new cancer treatments
18 November 2025
Biosimilars
Sandoz’s Tyruko first MS biosimilar launched in USA
18 November 2025
Biosimilars
EC green light for Remsima IV liquid formulation, first liquid IV infliximab
18 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Agomab Therapeutics
A clinical‑stage biotech company headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, developing organ‑restricted therapies for fibrotic disease.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze