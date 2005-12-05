Cozart's RapiScan adopted by UK Home Office

Oxfordshire, UK-based Cozart, a medical diagnostics company, says that its RapiScan oral-fluid drug testing system will be the exclusive assessment device used by the UK Home Office in its new arrestee program. The system will be in use at 173 police custody suites across England and Wales, and will identify individuals using class A drugs in order that they can be referred for treatment.

Recent Home Office figures illustrate the success of the Drug Interventions Program, specifically the occurrance of drug-related acquisitive crimes, such as shoplifting, car crime and robbery, which fell 12% in the year to April 2005. In addition, it has been calculated that any funds spent on treatment represent a ten-fold saving of criminal justice and health costs.

Chris Hand, managing director of Cozart, commented: "the introduction of testing arrestees, rather than just those charged, substantially increases the use of our technology within the Drug Interventions Program." Dr Hand added that the firm's technology would help to break the link between drug use and crime.