Cozart wins UK contract for drug abuse sample testing

l Abingdon, Oxfordshire-based medical diagnostics company Cozart has won a contract with the UK Home Office, for the laboratory confirmation testing of oral fluid samples for the presence of drugs of abuse. The initial contract, for one year, is based on a four-year framework agreement between Cozart and the Home Office, established following a competitive tendering process. Cozart has been selected as the sole supplier to the Home Office for this first annual contract. First-year revenue will be L700,000 ($1.3 million).