CPC submits US IDE for MedClose

US medical device maker CPC says that its subsidiary, Med Enclosure, has submitted an Investigative Device Exemption application to the US Food and Drug Administration for its MedClose internal puncture closure device, in preparation for launching a clinical study.
Biomed Research, the device's contract designer and developer, reported in August last year the successful completion of Good Laboratory Practice animal testing and, on January 11, the initiation of the manufacturing and sterilization of units in preparation of the IDE applications. The firm has successfully manufactured 800 units, including the completion of procedures and processes relating to the sterilization, packaging, manufacturing, engineering and testing.
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