Thursday 18 September 2025

CPhI & PMEC India

Visit event website
25 November 202527 November 2025
Greater Noida, IndiaIndia Expo Centre
CPhI & PMEC India 2025 is one of South Asia’s most comprehensive pharmaceutical trade events, bringing together manufacturers, suppliers, regulatory experts, service providers, and industry stakeholders for three days focused on innovation, sourcing, and business growth.

Set in Greater Noida, the exhibition will showcase a wide range of offerings including active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), finished dosage forms, machinery and equipment, cleanroom and processing technologies, contract services, intermediates, excipients, and related specialties. The event is expected to attract over 50,000 visitors from more than 120 countries, alongside over 2,000 exhibitors, emphasizing India’s role in global pharmaceutical manufacturing and supply chains. In addition to the exhibition, attendees will have access to talks, panels and presentations on regulatory developments, market trends, manufacturing excellence, and technology adoption. CPhI & PMEC India also serves as a platform for establishing partnerships, exploring market access opportunities, and discovering new innovations across pharma sectors.



Today's issue

ARTHEx raises $87 million in upsized series B to advance RNA therapy
Pharmaceutical
ARTHEx raises $87 million in upsized series B to advance RNA therapy
17 September 2025
Biosimilars
Alteogen wins European approval for Eylea biosimilar Eyluxvi
17 September 2025
Biotechnology
UCB’s Bimzelx continues to improve HS outcomes at three years
17 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Indian pharma seeks exemption from new wave of US tariffs
17 September 2025
Biotechnology
Award for study on Prota’s peanut oral immunotherapy
17 September 2025
Biotechnology
Oruka reveals $180M financing and late breaking psoriasis data
17 September 2025
Biotechnology
Ollin Biosciences launches with $100m and two eye drug challengers
17 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Dewpoint is a biotech company pioneering the application of biomolecular condensate biology – the science studying the organization of biomolecules within membrane-less compartments – towards the development of a new generation of therapeutics to address diseases of high unmet need.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze