CPhI & PMEC India 2025 is one of South Asia’s most comprehensive pharmaceutical trade events, bringing together manufacturers, suppliers, regulatory experts, service providers, and industry stakeholders for three days focused on innovation, sourcing, and business growth.

Set in Greater Noida, the exhibition will showcase a wide range of offerings including active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), finished dosage forms, machinery and equipment, cleanroom and processing technologies, contract services, intermediates, excipients, and related specialties. The event is expected to attract over 50,000 visitors from more than 120 countries, alongside over 2,000 exhibitors, emphasizing India’s role in global pharmaceutical manufacturing and supply chains. In addition to the exhibition, attendees will have access to talks, panels and presentations on regulatory developments, market trends, manufacturing excellence, and technology adoption. CPhI & PMEC India also serves as a platform for establishing partnerships, exploring market access opportunities, and discovering new innovations across pharma sectors.