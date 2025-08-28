Thursday 28 August 2025

CPHI Frankfurt

28 October 202530 October 2025
Frankfurt, GermanyMesse Frankfurt
A key pharmaceutical event uniting the full supply chain—from active pharmaceutical ingredients to finished dosage forms, machinery, packaging, outsourcing services, and bioproduction.

Over three days at Messe Frankfurt, the event is expected to attract more than 2,400 exhibitors and 62,000 attendees from around 170 countries.

The congress features multiple dedicated zones, including AI & Tech, Cleanroom, Cold Chain & Logistics, and Sustainability, alongside established areas such as APIs, BioProduction, Contract Services, Packaging & Drug Delivery, Machinery & Equipment, Excipients, Finished Dosage Formulations, Fine Chemicals, Integrated Pharma, and Natural Extracts.

The content programme comprises more than 200 expert-led sessions across thematic tracks like Sustainable Futures, Next-Gen Bio, Manufacturing 5.0, Clinical Innovation, Packaging & Drug Delivery, and The Future of Pharma & Ingredients. Additional opportunities include the CPhI Celebration—Awards & Networking Party, and various networking and business-matching tools.



Company Spotlight

Protagonist Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharma with a proprietary technology platform focused on discovering and developing peptide-based new chemical entities to address significant unmet medical needs.




