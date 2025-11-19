CPMP BACKS BAYER'S KOGENATE

The European Committee for Proprietary Medicinal Products has recommended Bayer's Kogenate (recombinant Factor VIII) for approval in the European Union. The drug is indicated for the management of hemophilia A.
Bayer expects marketing authorizations to come through in the various EU countries over the next few weeks. Kogenate is already marketed in the USA, Canada, New Zealand and Japan and has been given regulatory approval in Switzerland. Kogenate is the first biotechnology drug to emerge from the collaboration between Bayer and subsidiary Miles of the USA.
