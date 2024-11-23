CPMP Backs Stavudine

Bristol-Myers Squibb's second nucleoside analog Zerit (stavudine) has been recommended for approval by the European Union's Committee for Proprietary Medicinal Products. The company expects to get regulatory approval, valid in all 15 EU member states, within the next three months. The backing was given after the publication of the BMS 019 trial, which found that switching from zidovudine to stavudine was more effective than continuing on zidovudine therapy.