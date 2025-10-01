Wednesday 1 October 2025

CPMP January Plenary Meeting

29 January 1996

The European Commission Committee for Proprietary Medicinal Products' plenary meeting on January 16-17 adopted by consensus a positive opinion for a new active substance (new centralized procedure), and assigned four new applications for new active substances under the centralized procedure to rapporteurs and co-rapporteurs following identification (2 Part A and 2 Part B).

The Committee received the first application for a Variation (Type II) procedure for a European marketing authorization (centralized procedure), and adopted scientific advice prepared for a new active substance, using for the first time the "co-ordinator" system. Principles for appointment of rapporteurs and co-rapporteurs were agreed, giving equal opportunity to all CPMP members. Companies were again encouraged to propose three or four alternatives from different member states.

The CPMP also viewed the first results of an open, long-term randomized trial which show an increased risk of mortality in patients treated with selegiline/levodopa compared with levodopa alone. It formulated questions to the principal investigators for reply as soon as possible, and asked its pharmacovigilence working party to examine this matter in light of the further information which will be available in time for its next meeting in March.

