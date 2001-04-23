CPMP recommends Ketek

Europe's Committee for Propriety Medicinal Products has recommendedmarketing authorization for Aventis Pharma's Ketek (telithromycin) 800mg, for the treatment of community-acquired respiratory tract infections, including those caused by bacteria resistant to commonly-used antibiotics. The CPMP recommends that Ketek may be used as first-line treatment of patients 18 years and above and as an alternative when beta-lactam antibiotics are not appropriate in children as young as 12.
