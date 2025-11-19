CPMP Views OCs, Other Pharmacovigilence Issues

The Committee for Proprietary Medicinal Products' October 17-19 meeting at the European Medicines Evaluation Agency in London discussed several pharmacovigilence issues.

Particularly urgent was consideration of unpublished data from three independent epidemiological studies comparing the risk of cardiovascular events, venous thromboembolism, acute myocardial infarction and stroke, in women taking second-generation oral contraceptives containing levonorgestel, norethisterone or ethyndiol, and third-generation OCs containing desogestrel and gestodene. The data confirmed earlier findings that oc use raises the risk of venous thromboembolism, and suggested about a two-fold rise in the risk of developing venous thromboembolism for third-generation compared to second-generation OCs. Data from ongoing analyses on myocardial infarction and stroke should be available in four to six months. While the UK Department of Health has advised doctors of this situation, the lay media also learnt of it and publicized it in the national press before many doctors had been advised (see also page 19).

Turning to anorectics, the CPMP gave marketing authorization holders for active ingredients containing these agents the opportunity of a second hearing to further discuss what duration of treatment is appropriate, benefits of short- and long-term treatment, risk of developing primary pulmonary hypertension and tolerance/ dependence during treatment.