Cranberry PACs "inhibit tumor growth"

New data shows that proanthocyanidins, or PACs, found in cranberries inhibit the growth of lung tumors and colon and leukemia cells in vitro, according to a new study published in this month's issue of The Journal of the Science of Food and Agriculture.

The study, led by University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, USA, researcher Catherine Neto, is one of the first to find that the cranberry's anticancer activity may come from the unique structure of its PACs. It was noted that Cranberry's PACs contain a unique A-type structure, while most other fruit contains only the more-common B-type PACs.

Researchers prepared PAC-rich fractions from whole cranberry extract and worked with scientists at the University of Wisconsin, USA, to characterize their structures. They tested the fractions against eight tumor cell lines and screened for the effect on tumor growth. The fractions inhibited the proliferation of the tumor cell lines without inhibiting the growth of normal embryonic mouse cells.