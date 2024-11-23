Creative BioMolecules And Biogen Conclude Collaboration

- Creative BioMolecules has concluded its collaborative agreement withBiogen for the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of renal disorders. Creative received $28 million as an initial payment at the closing. The development of Creative's morphogenic protein, OP-1 for the treatment of acute and chronic renal failure, will be advanced by Biogen which has responsibility for (pre)clinical development and exclusive worldwide marketing rights to any resulting products.
