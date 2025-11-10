Creative Biomolecules' OP1 Nears End Of Testing

Pivotal trials of Creative Biomolecules' osteogenic protein (OP1), a recombinant version of a natural compound which stimulates the formation of bone from an uncommitted stem cell population, should be completed by the end of 1995, according to president and chief executive Charles Cohen. The product is being developed in collaboration with medical supplies firm Stryker Corp in the area of orthopedic reconstruction.
The product has a "grout-like" consistency, noted Dr Cohen, and the orthopedic surgeon packs it into a non-joining fracture site. Once packed into the break, OP1 stimulates the recruitment and attachment of stem cells, multiplication of the stem cells, formation of cartilage (chondrogenesis), hypertrophy of the cartilage, ingrowth of blood vessels and finally mineralization. "Several weeks later you get bone form spanning the gap defect which is quite indistinguishable from normal bone," said Dr Cohen.
The clinical trial is supported and managed by Stryker and is ongoing in 20 centers in the USA. Patient accrual should be completed within 1995, so a filing may be expected later on in the year or in early 1996. Stryker has close links with orthopedic practitioners, so should be an effective marketing parter should OP1 be launched.
