Creative Biomolecules Tie-Up With Biogen

Creative Biomolecules of the USA has closed a collaborative deal with USfirm Biogen relating to the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of renal disorders. Creative has received a $28 million initial payment. The alliance focuses on advancing the development of Creative's morphogenic protein, OP-1. Biogen gets exclusive worldwide rights to market OP-1 products developed through the collaboration.
