Crestor: 21% cut in CRP in African-Americans

Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca says that new data from its ARIES (African American Rosuvastatin Investigation of Efficacy and Safety) trial, presented at the American College of Cardiology's annual meeting in Orlando, USA, demonstrate that 10mg and 20mg of the cholesterol-lowerer Crestor (rosuvastatin calcium) reduced levels of C-reactive protein 14% and 19%, respectively, while US drug giant Pfizer's Lipitor (atorvastatin), at the same doses, lowered levels 8% and 15%.
Furthermore, a subgroup analysis of patients with elevated levels of CRP showed that Crestor 10mg and 20mg lowered this biomarker of inflammation 20% and 21%, respectively, versus Lipitor which induced only 12% and 20% reductions.
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