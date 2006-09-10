Crestor and ezetimibe reduce CRP levels in CD study

Data from a study of AstraZeneca's Crestor (rosuvastatin), show that the drug, in combination with ezetimibe, brought about a 46% reduction in C-reactive protein levels, in patients classified as high-risk for cardiovascular disease. In addition to reducing levels of CRP, which is a key indicator of inflammation, the treatment regimen helped 58% of participants achieve their target low-density lipoprotein cholesterol goals over the study's six-week duration.
The findings, which are from the EXPLORER (Examination of Potential Lipid modifying effects of Rosuvastatin in combination with Ezetimibe versus Rosuvastatin alone) program, were presented at the World Congress of Cardiology in Barcelona, Spain. Previous EXPLORER results showed that high-risk patients could achieve a 70% reduction in LDL-C levels using the combined therapy (Marketletter June 26).
