Crestor better than Lipitor in Hispanics

Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca says that Crestor (rosuvastatin) reduced low-density lipoprotein cholesterol more than milligram-equivalent doses of Pfizer's Lipitor (atorvastatin) in Hispanic patients with elevated cholesterol.
According to data from the STARSHIP study, the first-ever large-scale, prospective trial exclusively designed to compare statins in this clinically under-represented patient population, 10m and 20mg of Crestor reduced LDL cholesterol 45.2% and 50%, compared to 35.9% and 42.4% with Lipitor, resepctively (p<0.017).
