CRF For Arthritis

Neurobiological Technologies has begun a 100-patient Phase II trial of its lead product, corticotrophin-releasing factor, in rheumatoid arthritis patients. The protocol calls for self-administration of CRF or placebo once a day for 14 days. CRF is thought to possess potent anti-inflammatory properties and it also inhibits microvascular leakage, which may make it of use in treating conditions such as brain edema. NT is seeking partners for the development of the drug.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze