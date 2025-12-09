Tuesday 9 December 2025

Crick Rare Diseases Conference

Visit event website
26 February 2025
London, UKThe Francis Crick Institute
The 5th Crick Rare Diseases Conference brings together experts from across rare disease research to share knowledge and accelerate progress toward better understanding and treatment.

The multidisciplinary programme features contributions from scientists, clinicians and industry partners, reflecting the shared research-to-translation pipeline that underpins many rare disease discovery and drug development efforts. Early career researchers can also submit abstracts for oral and poster presentations, with a prize awarded for the best early-career abstract.

Who the audience is and how many attend

Audience

  • Academic researchers working on rare disease biology, mechanisms and models
  • Clinicians and clinical researchers involved in diagnosis, management and translational studies
  • Industry partners engaged in rare disease drug discovery, development and enabling technologies
  • Early career researchers looking to present posters or talks and connect with the community

Scale

  • The event includes a programme of talks plus poster and oral abstract opportunities for early career researchers.
  • A single fixed headline figure for total attendees or exhibitors is not consistently published on the main event page.

What to expect

  • A one-day, multidisciplinary rare diseases meeting with talks spanning research and translation
  • Networking across academia, clinical practice and industry
  • Poster and oral abstract opportunities for early career researchers, including an abstract prize
  • Discussion of shared approaches and pipelines that translate rare disease discovery into therapeutic strategies

Latest Features

ASH data highlights Castleman disease studies
9 December 2025
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to December 5
7 December 2025
Vertex presents new data on Casgevy at ASH
6 December 2025
BIA calls for new pathway for access to innovative rare disease medicines
4 December 2025


Company Spotlight

A TechBio company that specializes in developing personalized vaccines and immunotherapies through its advanced AI-Immunology™ platform. The company bridges artificial intelligence technology, bioinformatics, and drug development to bring novel immunotherapies to patients facing cancer and infectious diseases.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze