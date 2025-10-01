Crixivan And Invirase Cleared In EU For HIV

The European Commission has approved two more protease inhibitors, Merck & Co's Crixivan (indinavir) and Hoffmann-La Roche's Invirase (saquinavir), for the treatment of patients with HIV infection in combination with antiretroviral nucleoside analogs in all 15 member states of the European Union. The two join Abbott's Norvir (ritonavir), which was approved for the same indication at the end of August.

Europeans have been eagerly awaiting the approval of the drugs, since it has become accepted that the best way to treat HIV infection is to initiate combination therapy at an early stage of the disease (Marketletters passim). Data on all three protease inhibitors now suggest that viral load levels can be reduced significantly, in some cases to undetectable levels, when the PI's are given in combination with nucleosides.

European AIDS activists have criticized the EC for taking too long to make its decision on the two drugs, but an EC spokesman pointed out that the process took less time than national procedures would have, adding that Crixivan's application was only submitted on March 1.