Crixivan Price Cut

Merck & Co has cut the UK price of its recently-launched HIV proteaseinhibitor Crixivan (indinavir) by 9%, to bring it in line with the price in other European Union countries. Although Merck attempted to set a standard price for the drug throughout the EU (9.64 Ecus a day), the rise in sterling has made Crixivan more expensive in the UK than in any other country. The move is designed to curb the threat of parallel importing.