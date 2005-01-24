CRO Kendle expands into India

Kendle, a global full-service clinical research organization, has announced the opening of an office in New Delhi, India, further expanding its access to large patient populations in the Asia/Pacific region. The new location will provide full-service Phase I-IV clinical development solutions for biopharmaceutical companies conducting trials in India.
"The ever-increasing demand for clinical study patients coupled with the need for well-trained and motivated clinical research professionals continues to drive our industry," said the group's president Christopher Bergen, who noted that "Kendle's new office in India not only meets those needs, but provides our customers with the ability to shorten cycle times and bring their drugs to market sooner."
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