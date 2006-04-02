Cronos and UK Cancer Research collaborate

Cronos Therapeutics, a London, UK-based biopharmaceutical company, and Cancer Research Technology, the specialist oncology development and commercialization firm owned by Cancer Research UK, have entered into an agreement to develop a novel cancer therapy based on the former's GeneICE platform technology.

Developed at Imperial College, London, the GeneICE (Gene Inactivation by Chromatin Engineering) platform is a highly-specific epigenetic gene regulation technology, which prevents gene transcription by recruitment of natural cellular gene repressor complexes to target DNA. GeneICE drugs targeted at genes involved in cancer have demonstrated extreme effectiveness in cellular systems, where a single administration has been shown to switch off specific genes.