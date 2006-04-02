Cronos and UK Cancer Research collaborate

Cronos Therapeutics, a London, UK-based biopharmaceutical company, and Cancer Research Technology, the specialist oncology development and commercialization firm owned by Cancer Research UK, have entered into an agreement to develop a novel cancer therapy based on the former's GeneICE platform technology.
Developed at Imperial College, London, the GeneICE (Gene Inactivation by Chromatin Engineering) platform is a highly-specific epigenetic gene regulation technology, which prevents gene transcription by recruitment of natural cellular gene repressor complexes to target DNA. GeneICE drugs targeted at genes involved in cancer have demonstrated extreme effectiveness in cellular systems, where a single administration has been shown to switch off specific genes.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze