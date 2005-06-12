Crucell and Medarex evaluate STAR tech

Leiden, Netherlands-based biotechnology group Crucell NV has started an evaluation program with the USA's Medarex with the aim of optimizing the application of the former's STAR technology in bioreactor culture. The program will be performed with a fully-human antibody developed using Medarex' UltiMAb technology, the firm said. Further details were not disclosed.
