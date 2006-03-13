Crucell/DSM in PER.C6 deal with UMN Pharma

Dutch biotechnology company Crucell NV and allied contract manufacturer DSM Biologics have announced today the signing of a PER.C6 research license agreement with Japanese pharmaceutical company UMN Pharma. This license agreement allows UMN Pharma to use the PER.C6 cell line in its "UMN-03" project, which aims to employ a fusion protein in the treatment of muscular dystrophy and metabolic diseases such as obesity and type 2 diabetes mellitus.

In addition, Crucell and DSM will provide UMN Pharma with various services including vector construction, clone generation, process development and current Good Manufacturing Practice production, through its own facilities in Groningen, the Netherlands and within the PER.C6 vendor network.

Under the terms of the agreement, UMN Pharma will pay a signing and annual maintenance fees. The additional services will also attract payments. Further financial details were not disclosed.