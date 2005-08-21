Crucell enters two new collaborations

Dutch biotechnology group Crucell has signed a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with the Naval Medical Research Center of the US Navy to develop AdVac technology-based vaccines against anthrax and plague and evaluate them in non-human primates.

Anthrax and plague are among the class known as "Category A" agents, considered by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization to pose a significant risk for bioterrorism.

Under the terms of the CRADA, the firm's adenovirus vector and PER.C6 production technologies will be utilized for the production of a vaccine against the two diseases. Crucell holds an option for exclusive commercialization rights to any vaccine that could result from the collaboration. Further details were not revealed.