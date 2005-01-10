Crucell gets 2M-euro malaria collaboration grant from Dutch MEA

Netherlands-based biotechnology company Crucell NV has received a grant of up to 2.0 million euros ($2.7 million) from the SenterNovem program of the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs in support of its malaria research and AdVac technology development.

"Crucell has established a number of rewarding and mutually-beneficial collaborations with government institutions in the USA," said Jaap Goudsmit, the firm's chief scientific officer, adding: "we are pleased that we are now establishing similar relationships in the Netherlands on this very important project."

SenterNovem is a Dutch government R&D stimulation program consisting of more than 100 different subsidy schemes targeting high technology, energy, the environment, exports and international collaboration.