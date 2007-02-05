Crucell licenses STAR MAb platform to Abbott

Dutch biotechnology company Crucell NV has signed a non-exclusive research license agreement for the production of monoclonal antibodies with US health care major Abbott Laboratories.
Under the terms of the deal, Abbott would evaluate Crucell's STAR technology for generating cell lines for manufacture of biopharmaceuticals. Further financial details were not disclosed.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze