Crucell revenues flat in first quarter

Crucell NV of the Netherlands has posted flat revenues for first-quarter2001 of 900,000 euros ($800,000), while the pro forma loss for the group amounted to 2.9 million euros, compared with 2.5 million euros in the first quarter of 2000. The Leiden-based firm noted that the latter excludes a charge of 2.5 million euros for amortization of goodwill and other intangible assets related to the merger between IntroGene and U-BiSys that led to the creation of Crucell (Marketletter July 10, 2000).