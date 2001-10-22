Crucell revenues increase 300%

Crucell NV of the Netherlands has posted revenues for third-quarter 2001of 3.2 million euros ($2.8 million), a rise of some 300%, while the pro forma loss for the group amounted to 3.1 million euros, compared with 2.5 million euros in the like, year-earlier period. The Leiden-based firm noted that the revenue rise was due to the contribution made by Johnson & Johnson's subsidiary Centocor, which involves developing Crucell's CD46-specific human antibodies as therapies for cancer (Marketletter September 3).
