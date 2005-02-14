Crucell's revenues up three-fold in 2004

Dutch biotechnology firm Crucell has reported a significant three-fold increase in 2004 revenues, which reached 22.6 million euros ($30.9 million). Cash burn was 10.5 million euros, less than half that seen in 2003, as a result of which the company turned in a net loss of 21.3 million euros compared with 23.4 million euros for the previous year. 2004 R&D spending was 26.1 million euros versus 22.3 million euros in 2003.

"The past year was our strongest in four years as a public company," noted chief executive Ronald Brus, and "we achieved all key product development milestones, added several new partners, including Sanofi-Aventis, for the next generation of flu vaccine and broadened the licensing base for our cell-based manufacturing technology."