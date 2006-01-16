Crucell sees improved cash position

Dutch biotechnology group Crucell, which is in the throes of acquiring the Swiss company Berna Biotech (see story above) has issued a trading statement showing that, at December 31, 2005, its cash and cash equivalents amounted to 111.7 million ($132.3 million), an increase of 35.0 million euros over the balance at end-2004.

Crucell said the net increase reflects 50.1 million euros proceeds from a private placement in May 2005, offset by a net decrease in cash and equivalents from operating, investing and financing activities of 15.1 million euros.