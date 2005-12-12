Crucell to acquire Berna Biotec for $450M

Netherlands-headquartered biotechnology firm Crucell NV has announced plans to acquire established Swiss vaccines company Berna Biotech AG in an all-share deal valuing the latter at 15.72 Swiss francs a share, or 591.0 million francs ($450.5 million) in total. The offer, which has the backing of Berna's board of directors, is at a premium of 27% to the Swiss firm's closing price ahead of the announcement on December 1.
The combined company will continue under the Crucell name and be domiciled in the Netherlands. In addition to its Euronext and Nasdaq listing, the Crucell-Berna entity will also be traded on the SWX Swiss Exchange.
Crucell said that this transaction will create "the leading independent vaccine player," adding to its own development of vaccines and antibodies for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases such Ebola, influenza, malaria, West Nile virus and rabies.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze