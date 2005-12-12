Wednesday 19 November 2025

Crucell to acquire Berna Biotec for $450M

12 December 2005

Netherlands-headquartered biotechnology firm Crucell NV has announced plans to acquire established Swiss vaccines company Berna Biotech AG in an all-share deal valuing the latter at 15.72 Swiss francs a share, or 591.0 million francs ($450.5 million) in total. The offer, which has the backing of Berna's board of directors, is at a premium of 27% to the Swiss firm's closing price ahead of the announcement on December 1.

The combined company will continue under the Crucell name and be domiciled in the Netherlands. In addition to its Euronext and Nasdaq listing, the Crucell-Berna entity will also be traded on the SWX Swiss Exchange.

Crucell said that this transaction will create "the leading independent vaccine player," adding to its own development of vaccines and antibodies for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases such Ebola, influenza, malaria, West Nile virus and rabies.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

CSL to invest $1.5 billion in USA to manufacture plasma-derived therapies
Pharmaceutical
CSL to invest $1.5 billion in USA to manufacture plasma-derived therapies
18 November 2025
Biotechnology
FDA approves Epkinly combo for follicular lymphoma indications
18 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Grifols wins pediatric label expansion for THROMBATE III from FDA
18 November 2025
Biotechnology
ABL Bio enters license deal with Lilly
18 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
UK nuclear waste to galvanize new cancer treatments
18 November 2025
Biosimilars
Sandoz’s Tyruko first MS biosimilar launched in USA
18 November 2025
Biosimilars
EC green light for Remsima IV liquid formulation, first liquid IV infliximab
18 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Agomab Therapeutics
A clinical‑stage biotech company headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, developing organ‑restricted therapies for fibrotic disease.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze