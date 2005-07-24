Crucell to begin MAb clinical trials for rabies

Dutch biotechnology company Crucell NV has unveiled plans for the clinical development of its combination of two human monoclonal antibodies against rabies, discovered last year using its patented MAbstract technology (Marketletter November 22, 2004).

The Leiden-headquartered firm believes that its discovery offers the potential for an innovative and potent replacement for the outdated serum products that are currently still in use for the treatment of rabies. It plans to start Phase I development of the agent late next year. The design of this study and further evaluations will be presented at the conference of the International Union of Microbiological Sciences, to be held in San Francisco, California, USA on July 26.